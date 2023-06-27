Streamer baffled by Twitch Partner application stuck “in review” for nearly 2 years

A Hong Kong-based Twitch streamer has been left completely baffled after her Partner application has been left in limbo for one and a half years.

Becoming a Twitch Partner is a big step up in any streamer’s career as it gives them a lot more opportunities to make a living through subscriptions, bits, and ads.

While we’ve seen quite a few streamers with large followings get rejected in the past, such as Dantes, who had his application denied a whopping 23 times, one streamer can’t even get hers looked at.

In a clip making rounds in the Twitch community, ‘irissiri129’ revealed that her Partner Application has been sitting in limbo for nearly two years despite getting close to 100,000 followers.

Twitch streamer’s Partner application left in limbo for 1.5 years

On June 27, ‘irissiri129’ discussed her ongoing struggle and how Twitch has refused to help her in this ongoing Partner mishap.

“I’ve sent [Twitch] a lot of emails and they all say, ‘Oh we can’t help, because we don’t deal with the Partner application.’”

The streamer then showed her application’s status and sure enough, it was still locked in review, much to irissiri129’s chagrin.

“In review. In f**king review for how long? One and a half years!” she angrily snapped.

To make things worse, she’s unable to reapply. She compared her plight to someone requesting to follow a private Instagram account and how they’re unable to try again until the user they’re trying to follow accepts or denies the request.

As such, she’s unable to submit another Partner application until a decision is made on her current one: “This is what’s happening! They don’t f**king press the cross. They don’t decline, so I can’t.”

We’ll have to see if this latest clip ends up making Twitch take action on the application status, but for the time being, irissiri129 remains trapped waiting for answers.