Storm aftermath goes viral as viewers compare it to The Last of Us

The aftermath of a big ice storm in Montreal, Canada is going viral on TikTok with content creators and viewers comparing it to the post-apocalyptic world of The Last of Us.

HBO’s The Last of Us stunned viewers with its adaptation of the hit PlayStation game, but despite being filmed in Alberta, it seems Quebec looks more like the show in real life.

Last weekend, a brutal ice storm hit eastern Canada causing significant damage and power outages across the French province and the aftermath has viewers talking.

Footage of the city of Montreal is making rounds on social media thanks to how scary everything looks with murky skies, debris-littered roads, and infected possibly lurking around the corner.

Montreal becomes The Last of Us after ice storm

In a clip that has been viewed nearly 1 million times, user ‘kellianndrury’ showed off what a street in Montreal looked like following the storm.

The road was covered with trees, dirt and spooky fog, leaving little room for anyone to traverse or drive out of the area.

“I’ll be Ellie and the position for Joel is open,” the TikToker captioned the clip.

Another video from ‘_isgaelle’ showed the same location a bit later in the day and you can clearly see a broken tree had smashed onto a car parked on the side of the road.

“An apocalyptic scene,” one viewer commented.

“The Last of Us fr,” another replied.

Luckily, it doesn’t appear as though anyone is infected, which would definitely make the situation a whole lot worse than it already is, but it’s wild to see a neighborhood get transformed so much by a storm.