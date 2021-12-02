Stable Ronaldo panics after Twitch slaps Fortnite streamer with shock ban

Fortnite star ‘Stable Ronaldo’ has been slapped with a Twitch ban ⁠on December 1 — rumored for showing sexually suggestive content on stream ⁠— sending the streamer into panic about the reasons why.

Stable Ronaldo is one of Twitch’s biggest stars, with over 2.3 million followers on the platform and thousands of average viewers. However, he has been issued a ban from streaming, leaving the NRG Fortnite star in panic.

He was streaming Valorant to nearly 5,000 viewers on Twitch late on December 1 before he was suddenly slapped with a ban. The star took some time to process the suspension on Twitter.

“I just, right now, got banned on Twitch?”

“I’m actually about to freak the f**k out and start saying a bunch of sh*t if nobody contacts me about this,” he added in a now-deleted tweet.

There are suspicions the streamer was banned for showing sexually suggestive content after a tweet from fellow Fortnite star ‘Clix’ popped up on stream. It came directly after the star showed, what viewers believe, is a slightly suggestive clip on stream. However, he dispelled the latter as the reason.

“It’s not this [referring to the Twitch clip], it was Clix’s private account tweeted something and it showed. I think that’s what it is,” Ronaldo said.

Twitch does not comment on the reasons behind individual suspensions publicly, and Ronaldo is yet to share the exact reasoning.

However, the platform “restrict content that involves nudity or is sexual in nature,” according to its community guidelines.

it was prob cause of this pic.twitter.com/uqrrrN2Oqe — Enny (@Enny_XP) December 2, 2021

It is also unclear how long Stable Ronaldo’s Twitch ban is for, however the star has expressed his disappointment on social media. For now, fans will just have to wait until he is unbanned to start watching his streams again.