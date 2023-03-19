Snoop Dogg dances to bagpipes playing ‘Still D.R.E.’ in viral video

After landing in Scotland, Snoop Dogg was met at an airport by a bagpipes player giving a rendition of ‘Still D.R.E.’ The rapper shared the unique tribute on his Instagram page.

The ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’ rapper landed in Glasgow, Scotland to play OVO Hydro as part of his European tour, and got greeted by a piper when he stepped off the plane.

In a viral clip posted on Instagram, Scottish musician Ross Ainslie was seen playing a special bagpipe rendition of Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg‘s 1999 hit ‘Still D.R.E.’ on the runway.

Showing his appreciation, the rap legend started dancing away, pointing at the musician and giving him a thumbs up before departing in a car.

The video garnered over 900,000 likes, as thousands of delighted fans rushed to the comment section to praise the bagpipes player’s unique performance.

“Awesome! Put him in the recording studio Snoop Dogg,” one fan wrote. “This gets better every time I watch this and I must have watched it 20 times,” another said.

“That would be a sick background hook on a new snoop beat,” a third added. “The joy it brought him getting complimented and recognized for his talent,” someone else commented.

Speaking afterwards, bagpipes player Ross revealed he was only given a day’s notice to perform for Snoop Dogg at the airport.

“It was a very cool experience,” he told Glasgow Live. “I only had one day to suss out some music but ‘Still D.R.E is a great pipe tune! Who knew?!”

Snoop performed at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on March 16. He’s currently on his ‘I Wanna Thank Me’ tour of Europe, which has been rescheduled several times since its initial announcement in 2019.

