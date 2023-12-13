Scarra apologizes for “offensive” Sydeon skin color joke on QuarterJade’s Twitch stream

Twitch streamer and Disguised member William ‘Scarra’ Li has issued an apology, following a joke he made about Sydney ‘Sydeon’ Parker’s skin color during a stream, which he has said was “terrible and offensive.”

During QuarterJade’s Twitch stream on November 20, Scarra made a joke that she “looked like Sydeon’ when the lights were turned off in the car, making the scene darker.

The clip was shared on X/Twitter on December 12, as a fan called it out as “mocking their complexion.”

In response, Sydeon said she had spoken to Scarra already, to tell him she was uncomfortable with the comment. “I will always hold people accountable for their actions and have open conversations.

“In regard to this clip, I didn’t find this joke funny and I talked to scarra and let him know why it made me uncomfortable.”

“I do not and will not ever condone racist behavior toward any group,” she continued. “I am trying my best to do right by myself & also protect and advocate for my black audience.”

Scarra apologizes for skin color joke

Later on December 12, Scarra issued an apology on Twitter/X.

“I’m sorry. My words here were terrible and offensive. I tunneled so hard at making a specific joke that i ended up targeting an entire group of people in a mocking and distasteful way. I did not think about what I was doing and it was a terrible lapse of judgment for which I should definitely have known better.

“After talking to Sydney, I realized that making jokes like these especially in spaces with more impressionable viewers might make others think it’s okay to further alienate groups of people. I definitely did not understand how my words could be additionally harmful, especially in this way.

He concluded that the comment was out of “ignorance and lack of consideration”, and was sorry that he had hurt others. “I will strive to the best of my ability to never hurt others in the same way again.”

Responses to Scarra’s apology were mixed, with some arguing the joke was “tame” and didn’t warrant the uproar, while another said it “suck[s] that once again the burden is on us (Black people) to educate non-black people on these issues.”

QuarterJade, whose stream the comment was broadcast on, also issued an apology, saying: “I knew as soon as this comment was made that I was uncomfortable with it but instead covered the awkwardness with a laugh and did not have the confidence to call it out.

“I chose my comfort over those viewing and that is, as its always been, part of the problem. I make an effort to hold myself accountable for my mistakes and brushing a comment like this away was a mistake.

“I wish I had immediately said something at the time but I can only promise to continue to try and cultivate a comfortable space for all individuals.”