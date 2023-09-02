SAG-AFTRA plan second strike against major video game companies

SAG-AFTRA announced on Friday that they are seeking authorization to launch a second strike, this time against some of the largest video game companies in the world.

Big AAA developers, including Activision and Electronic Arts (EA) would be the newest targets of the actors’ strike, which has been ongoing since July this year and shows little sign of letting up after negotiations were not resumed.

SAG-AFTRA previously went on strike against AAA game companies in 2016, but with the rapid integration of AI into so many workplaces, the union has new demands that address the changes in the industry.

SAG-AFTRA call for protections from AI in game development

The demands that SAG-AFTRA are making from the video game companies include increased rates for performers, similar to what they’ve been asking for from film and TV studios. They’ve also highlighted protections from AI in the industry as another demand, which makes sense considering the rolling out of AI in video game development at the highest level.

The union has also called for game companies to provide on-site medics during development, as well as a ban on performing stunts in self-taped auditions. These demands reflect new expectations for actors in video games as motion capture tech becomes standard practice in leading titles.

SAG-AFTRA’s president, Fran Drescher, said: “Once again artificial intelligence is putting our members in jeopardy of reducing their opportunity to work, and once again, SAG-AFTRA is standing up to tyranny on behalf of its members.”

From this statement, it’s clear that the AI demands are front and center of the strike’s justification. AI has been particularly controversial in recent years due to its capability in generating NPCs, for both dialogue and more complex mechanics.

