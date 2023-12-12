Rapping Christmas carolers have store customers in stitches

Christmas carolers had customers at Ulta laughing after they began singing rap songs in the store.

Though Christmas carolers add even more cheer during the holidays, one group of carolers who went to an Ulta store had ulterior plans.

As they entered the store, the carolers began rapping songs from various hip-hop artists.

Not only did this make customers in the store laugh, but it also had TikTok viewers doing just the same.

Ulta customers gasp in shock at the explicit rap lyrics of Christmas carolers

Ulta customer, Moriah, was shopping in the store when she noticed a group of Christmas carolers approach the entrance.

Article continues after ad

Anticipating to hear a Christmas classic, Moriah was surprised when the carolers began rapping songs with explicit lyrics instead of singing.

Article continues after ad

While she was waiting in line, Moriah had time to hear at least “seven” songs. One of which was “Rich Baby Daddy” by Sexyy Red and Drake.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The carolers, who also had a conductor, didn’t even bleep out the inappropriate words, as they sang lyrics like, “Bend that a** over,” and “Shake that a** b*tch.”

Article continues after ad

Though those rapping were able to hold it together, Moriah and surrounding customers began to laugh. Viewers of the TikTok also found it comical, saying, “Nobody stopped them, makes it even funnier.”

And, “My stomach hurts from laughing so hard!”

In Moriah’s video, you can also hear Ulta customers gasping in shock at the rap lyrics, resulting in many comments from viewers laughing at their immediate reactions.

Article continues after ad

Moriah also made sure to let viewers know that the rapping Christmas carolers were in the Memphis, Tennessee area.

Article continues after ad

To read more Christmas-themed articles, check our page out here.