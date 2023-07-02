OpTic HECZ confronts fan trying to sneak backstage at HCS Arlington

OpTic co-founder H3CZ went off on a fan who attempted to sneak backstage at HCS Arlington while he was streaming.

With 16 teams in the run to grab up to $250,000, the HCS Arlington Major kicked off on June 30, hosted by the 2022 Halo 2022 World Champions, OpTic Gaming.

OpTic co-founder and CEO H3CZ joined Scump and Methodz to watch the latest episode of ‘THE PROCESS’ — a documentary on the organization’s run during the recent Call of Duty 2023 Championship — before moving on to watching HCS.

However, towards the start of the second map between FaZe Clan and Quadrant, the watch-along was briefly interrupted, when H3CZ noticed the event staff behind him urging a fan to move along as they attempted to get backstage where they were sitting.

H3CZ goes off on fan trying to sneak back-stage at HCS

As they began to walk away, H3CZ couldn’t help but confront the fan, first asking if they worked at the venue — to which they hesitantly replied with a no.

“You don’t work here and you thought you could go back there?” he asked. Although it’s not clear what the fan said in response, it’s apparent that they intended to head back-stage without any valid reason judging by Hector’s comeback.

“Come on man, you know better than that,” said the OpTic CEO. “If you don’t work here, you don’t get to just walk back there with no reason. It’s disappointing that you would do something like that.”

He added: “I could say right now that you need to get out of the whole building. If they take a picture they’ll ban you forever.”

The fan asked HECZ for an explanation as to why he should be kicked and banned from the venue. He responded: “Because you just tried to f**king go back there. Nobody gets to go back there, dude.”

Seconds later, the stream cut to another camera, and when it cut back the fan was gone.