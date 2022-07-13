Nikocado Avocado’s partner confirms split and shuts down death rumors

Lawrence Scotti . 45 minutes ago

YouTube star Nikocado Avocado’s husband Orlin has confirmed the couple has ended their marriage, and that Niko has taken a break from social media to focus on personal issues.

Nikocado Avocado fans have been worried about the 30-year-old as he’s gone completely dark on YouTube for over two weeks.

Typically, the mukbang YouTuber uploads multiple videos a week to his secondary channel, which has now gone ghost for nearly 20 days. His main channel hasn’t had a new video upload in two months.

Niko’s subscribers and social media following were worried about the status of his health, but now, Niko’s partner has shed some light on where he’s been.

Nikocado, Five Guys YouTubers like Nikocado keep the Mukbang trend alive.

Nikocado Avocado’s husband explains split and death rumors

Nick’s partner Orlin shared that after six years, the couple was breaking up and that they would no longer be appearing in each other’s videos in the future.

Although Orlin and Niko have claimed to be breaking up in the past, since the post went live on July 6, they have not uploaded a video together.

In a follow-up post on July 12, Orlin shot down rumors about the YouTuber’s health amid his absence from the platform.

“Nick is alive. Nick is doing well and is taking a break from social media due to some personal issues that were previously discussed in my last post.”

Instagram: orlinhome_real

Orlin has grown his own YouTube channel to over 280k subscribers with mukbang content over the last few years.

Although Nikocado Avocado’s fans were worried about his health, it seems that the YouTuber has merely stepped away from uploading for some privacy.