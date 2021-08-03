Must-watch TikTok of orangutan putting on sunglasses goes insanely viral

A hilarious viral TikTok that has generated millions of views on the app shows an orangutan picking up a pair of glasses that fell into its enclosure and giving onlookers a fashion show.

Posted on August 2 by Lola Testu aka. @minorcrimes, the video starts when Testu accidentally dropped her glasses in an orangutan enclosure in Indonesia. As the video progresses, the orangutan is seen approaching the sunglasses before gingerly picking them up.

As the glasses are brought towards the orangutan’s face, Testu can be heard being worried about whether the orangutan is going to eat it.

However, what happens next is even better. The orangutan goes to put the glasses on its face though it’s not sure which way round to put them on. Needless to say, it rocks the new style.

At one point in the video, the orangutan’s baby seems to want to have a go though Mum is too busy trying out her new style to notice. At one point, she even holds the baby’s hand down to stop it from reaching up.

Later in the video, the orangutan appears to throw the glasses away though it’s not entirely sure where the sunglasses are currently.

The video has gone insanely viral with 9.7 million likes and over 38 million times as of August 4 on TikTok. It’s been shared on the app 750,000 times alone.

On Twitter, one version of the video has over 500,000 views. Testu captioned the video “so I’m down a pair of sunglasses but up a very good story.”

This isn’t the first time animals have taken an interest in sunglasses. A group of monkeys is well-known for taking people’s possessions though they are willing to trade them back for some food.