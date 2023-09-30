Michigan teacher knocked unconscious after footage shows student throw metal chair

Footage has captured the moment a student altercation ended with a Michigan teacher being knocked unconscious by a thrown metal chair.

A teacher at Southwestern Classical Academy in Flint, Michigan, was knocked out cold earlier this week on Thursday, September 28.

The incident took place after a student altercation ended with a metal chair being hurled across the classroom.

The chair hit the teacher in the head, causing her to fall to the ground unconscious, with footage showing the moments leading up to the throw.

Article continues after ad

In the footage, students in the classroom can be seen in the midst of an argument, with one particular student screaming at someone across the room from her.

Article continues after ad

Seemingly attempting to defuse the situation, the teacher stood in the middle of the room trying to calm students down. But things were about to take a turn for the worse.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

As things escalated, the upset student picked up a chair and threw it, striking the teacher in the head.

Article continues after ad

Instantly, the teacher was knocked unconscious and fell to the ground as screams erupted throughout the room.

Twitter: libsoftiktok The teacher is shown on the left while the student on the right hurls the chair threw the air.

Luckily, the school’s Superintendent Kevelin Jones has since announced in a statement that the teacher is “doing well” and was even released from hospital the same day.

The teacher is expected to return to work next week, though it remains unknown as to what actions have been taken against the offending student. However, many have called for legal action, with one person writing, “Assault with intent to do bodily harm. Arrest and charge as an adult.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.