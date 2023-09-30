Michigan teacher knocked unconscious after footage shows student throw metal chair
Footage has captured the moment a student altercation ended with a Michigan teacher being knocked unconscious by a thrown metal chair.
A teacher at Southwestern Classical Academy in Flint, Michigan, was knocked out cold earlier this week on Thursday, September 28.
The incident took place after a student altercation ended with a metal chair being hurled across the classroom.
The chair hit the teacher in the head, causing her to fall to the ground unconscious, with footage showing the moments leading up to the throw.
In the footage, students in the classroom can be seen in the midst of an argument, with one particular student screaming at someone across the room from her.
Seemingly attempting to defuse the situation, the teacher stood in the middle of the room trying to calm students down. But things were about to take a turn for the worse.
As things escalated, the upset student picked up a chair and threw it, striking the teacher in the head.
Instantly, the teacher was knocked unconscious and fell to the ground as screams erupted throughout the room.
Luckily, the school’s Superintendent Kevelin Jones has since announced in a statement that the teacher is “doing well” and was even released from hospital the same day.
The teacher is expected to return to work next week, though it remains unknown as to what actions have been taken against the offending student. However, many have called for legal action, with one person writing, “Assault with intent to do bodily harm. Arrest and charge as an adult.”
