McDonald’s Disney 100 release 62 collectible toys

As a part of their 100-year anniversary, Disney have released 62 collectible toys along with customer’s Happy Meals. Here’s what you can get.

To kick off celebrations, Disney are now offering fans 62 collectible figures as a supplement in their Happy Meals. With each purchase, fans can now grab these figures nationwide.

This promotion will run right up until December 14, provided that stocks last.

In each Happy Meal, a small box holding two mystery toys will be included. Purchasers won’t know which character they’re getting until they peek inside.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Characters in Disney’s McDonald’s promotion

Instagram @snackolator

In terms of which characters are involved in the McDonald’s promotion, fans will be pleased to discover that Disney has covered everything from Pixar, to classic, animated characters.

Article continues after ad

Some of these include:

Ariel

Tinkerbell

The Mandalorian

Moana

Mike and Sulley

Maleficent

Mickey Mouse

Minnie Mouse

Pluto

Darth Vader

Anna and Elsa

Captain America

Donald Duck

Nemo

Dumbo

Woody and Buzz

As a part of Disney’s 100-year celebrations, fans are also able to collect exclusive cards using the TikTok app.