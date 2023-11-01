McDonald’s Disney 100 release 62 collectible toys
As a part of their 100-year anniversary, Disney have released 62 collectible toys along with customer’s Happy Meals. Here’s what you can get.
To kick off celebrations, Disney are now offering fans 62 collectible figures as a supplement in their Happy Meals. With each purchase, fans can now grab these figures nationwide.
This promotion will run right up until December 14, provided that stocks last.
In each Happy Meal, a small box holding two mystery toys will be included. Purchasers won’t know which character they’re getting until they peek inside.
Characters in Disney’s McDonald’s promotion
In terms of which characters are involved in the McDonald’s promotion, fans will be pleased to discover that Disney has covered everything from Pixar, to classic, animated characters.
Some of these include:
- Ariel
- Tinkerbell
- The Mandalorian
- Moana
- Mike and Sulley
- Maleficent
- Mickey Mouse
- Minnie Mouse
- Pluto
- Darth Vader
- Anna and Elsa
- Captain America
- Donald Duck
- Nemo
- Dumbo
- Woody and Buzz
As a part of Disney’s 100-year celebrations, fans are also able to collect exclusive cards using the TikTok app.