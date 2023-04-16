Man stabs child after being called an “NPC”

A man stabbed an 11-year-old child at a Dollar Tree after he was called an NPC. The child’s family has since started a Go Fund Me to help offset the cost of medical expenses in their time of need.

On Wednesday, April 12, Snohomish County Officers responded to a Dollar Tree in Everett, Washington. Around 5 PM, authorities were made aware of a 29-year-old man who reportedly stabbed an 11-year-old child. Witnesses claimed the man also tried to stab a 13-year-old.

The man appeared in court on Thursday, where prosecutors claimed the child had called the assailant an “NPC.” This is a term used in video games that means ‘non-player character’ and refers to pre-scripted characters that aren’t in control of their own actions.

This term has recently been used online by controversial personalities such as Andrew Tate and Sneako to refer to individuals they claim haven’t “escaped the matrix.”

After being called an NPC, the man allegedly chased the children into the Dollar Tree before stabbing the 11-year-old with a kitchen knife.

GoFundMe started by victim’s family

When police arrived on the scene, they found the child wounded in the back of the store. He was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett before being transferred to Harborview Medical Center’s trauma unit.

Later, the mother of the child launched a GoFundMe titled “A Families Time In Need.” She wrote, “My name is Shanai, and as a single mom of three, I’m swallowing my pride and writing this to reach out for help from my community during my family’s time of need.”

She went on to detail how the attack had left her son in the ICU with a pierced lung and liver. The fundraiser has surpassed its initial goal to raise $5,000 and currently sits just above $6,000.

“If you are able to donate or share, anything will help us in the process of trying to turn this tragedy into a story of triumph for our family.”