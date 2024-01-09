Baldur’s Gate 3 player breaks kid’s heart with “evil” Dark Urge run

Baldur’s Gate 3 is quite a complex game and there are several moments that can leave almost anyone heartbroken. One such player ended up breaking their kid’s heart while they were investing in a Dark Urge Origin run.

Every character and class in Baldur’s Gate 3 has a well-developed background. As it happens, these characters will act according to their nature and you will perform tasks and come across quests that match your traits.

The same holds true for the Dark Urge Origin character as well. If you are investing in this particular Origin character, you will have to be ready to get involved in a lot of violent acts. As it happens, one such violent act during a Dark Urge run, ended up breaking the heart of a kid who got invested in the game.

The interesting part to consider here is that this kid was playing with his parent who was running the Dark Urge Origin. Unfortunately, the kid got attached to a character who is destined to die while running the aforementioned Origin character.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player ends up breaking their kid’s heart during a Dark Urge run

The discussion on the topic was started by a Reddit user Mahote. The user claimed, “My son is 14 years old and a total band geek. He’s been playing Trombone for four years, picked up guitar this year, and is in three different bands classes.” They continued, “For Christmas he got a gaming laptop, and the two of us have been enjoying playing Baldur’s Gate together. Over the weekend we had a rather lengthy gaming session, and he absolutely adored Alfira finding out that you can play with her.”

They concluded, “For hours as we were going around the initial zone he kept singing the Weeping Dawn out loud and then having his character play the lute in combat. Then we went for a long rest. I was playing the Dark Urge. Folks, I really, really, unintentionally hurt my kid.” The post garnered attention from other players as they joined into the discussion.

One such player mentioned, “I loudly gasped when you said “Durge”. I’m so sorry.” Another player chimed in, “As soon as you said he adored Alfira I knew where this was going.” One of the users also claimed, “There are multiple points where Durge is going to dominate the storyline in a very dark way, even if you’re trying to do a Resist Durge run.”

Finally, one of the users commented, “My son is 16 and I was the one traumatized by my Durge run & he helped me reload and save Alfira.”

Therefore, it is safe to say that players pretty much got the gist of what happened when they read that the parent was playing the Dark Urge. However, they did show sympathy and shared similar stories with their own kids when it came to running into unfortunate events in the game.