Man pursues iPhone “scammer” in car chase for ripping off little brother for $1200

Two iPhone salesmen were hunted down in a car chase after allegedly scamming a man’s little brother for over $1000 for fake iPhones.

A man’s little brother claimed they were scammed after the teenager thought he had purchased two iPhone 15s for $1,200, which, in fact, were iPhone XRs disguised as the newest iPhone.

His big brother and phone expert, @icellphonezz, wasn’t about to let that slide, as he pulled up on the alleged scammers in person to demand the money back.

@icellphonezz, who has a following of over 150k followers on Instagram, posted the video to his social media and it has since gone viral.

In the video, he examined the phones sold to his little brother for $1200, noting that you can “kind of tell it’s as XR by the way they glued a back piece onto it.”

“This one has a sim tray, and the 14s and up in the US don’t have a sim tray,” he explained. “Well, let’s go see what’s up with this foo then”.

“Where’d you get those?” icellphonezz asked. “Because the ones in the States, they don’t have SIM Trays.”

“I have a distributor” replied the iPhone seller.

“You can tell right away that’s an XR, that’s an iPhone XR, that’s not a 15,” replied icellphonezz. “You got my little brother for $1200 yesterday […] so basically you scammed him […] he needs his money back”.

“I don’t have his money right now bro” the man responded, and moved to get back into the car after being asked for his information.

icellphonezz clearly didn’t believe that if the men left they would come back with the money, so he and his brother proceeded to grab the open passenger door, preventing the car from moving.

“$1200, right now, right now!” icellphonez shouted, but the men wouldn’t give up the money, and it appears he threw a punch before they sped off, hitting another car in the process.

Heated car chase ensues

The men tried to escape, driving off suddenly again when stopped by the man and his little brother for the money, until eventually they were tracked down again in a supermarket car park and gave up the chase.

In the final clip of the video, one of the alleged scammers can be heard saying “I was just rolling with him I didn’t even know what was going on,” as he gives back the money.

“You got all your money back, right?” the icellphonezz asked, to which his younger brother responded by pulling a stack of $1200 in cash out of his pocket to show the camera. “Just know it’s love fool, real sh*t”.