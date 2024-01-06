Man arrested after skinny dipping in a Bass Pro Shop display

An Alabama man was taken to the hospital after jumping into a Bass Pro Shop pond while fully nude.

This incident occurred in a store just outside of Birmingham, Alabama and police are currently investigating the instance further.

The man, whose identity has not been made public, drove a car into a pool in the Bass Pro Shop parking lot before taking off his clothes. He allegedly ran into the store shortly after.

An onlooker within the store recorded the man as he climbed the stairs near the pond and dove in. Although the footage quality is poor, it still showcases the man diving in and confronting police.

Bass Pro Shops havoc ensues as naked man cannonballs into pond

The clip, posted via TMZ, shows the man jumping into the pond while first responders try to get him to leave.

As the police make their way towards the man while he hangs off the side of the pond glass, he slides out and falls to the ground below. The 42-year-old briefly clutches his head before eventually being detained by police.

Users beneath the post criticized how the man’s apprehension was handled, saying that the man’s mental health and injury weren’t taken into consideration by the police.

Another commenter, who alleges themselves as a former Bass Pro Shop employee, claimed the act was a popularized YouTube challenge.

“This is a “challenge” for YouTube views that people do often,” said the user. “The terrible thing is that this is preserved wildlife. So in doing this type of thing, not only do you look dumb, but you are harming the preservation of wildlife.”

He was later taken to the hospital, where he was given a psychiatric evaluation according to a report from Alabama.com.

There are no further updates at the time of writing this article.