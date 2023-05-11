“Karen” attacks pregnant woman at Walgreens for getting vaccinated

A pregnant woman who was waiting in line to get a vaccine in Walgreens was verbally attacked by an anti-vaxxer who would not leave her alone.

On May 4, a pregnant woman named Brittany Kim went to a local Walgreens in Lafayette, Louisiana to get a Tdap vaccine, which prevents tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (commonly known as whooping cough). This is recommended for pregnant people to prevent potentially life-threatening illnesses in both parents and babies.

Brittany, who was 33 weeks pregnant when the clip was filmed, posted a video from when she was waiting in line to get the vaccine, when a woman now being dubbed a “Karen” walked up to her to tell her not to get it.

In the video, Brittany is filming the other woman who comes up to her after finishing her transaction with the pharmacist. She asked Brittany what vaccine she would be getting, to which Brittany replied it was none of her business.

“What makes you think you need a vaccine while you’re pregnant?” the woman asked.

Kim replied, “I take medical advice from my doctor who went to medical school, not a woman in the line at Walgreens who apparently can’t even take her prescription medication according to directions. Please stop talking to me.”

The woman didn’t seem to bothered by Brittany’s comment as she continued to express her opinion.

The conversation continued for several seconds before the woman finally walked away like Brittany had requested.

Brittany captioned her post: “I was already filming because she had previously said something to me when I initially checked in and I could tell she wasn’t done.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“And ironically enough, while I was waiting she was in an argument with the pharmacist about how she was running out of a certain medication too quickly. It turns out she was taking more than directed because I guess she cant read. And yet she’s a vaccine expert!”

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says, “All pregnant women should get the Tdap vaccine during each pregnancy. The vaccine helps your body make antibodies to protect you from disease. These antibodies pass to your fetus and can protect your newborn until he or she can get the Tdap vaccine at 2 months old.”

The CDC adds, “This vaccine is recommended during every pregnancy, regardless of how long it has been since you previously received the Tdap vaccine. If you did not get a Tdap vaccine during your pregnancy and have never gotten it, CDC recommends that you get the vaccine immediately after giving birth.

“It is safe for women to receive most vaccines right after giving birth, even while breastfeeding.”

Viewers are sending their support

After having only been up on TikTok for 6 days, over 1000 people have expressed their thoughts at the event in the comment section, with the majority being on Brittany’s side.

One person said: “THATS MY GIRL RIGHT THERE!!! You said exactly what you needed to say. I am so sorry that happened to you.” Another wrote: “The way she kept saying “you have a choice,” while harassing you for your choice.”

“I’m pregnant and am a nurse and I’m fuming!!! I would have thrown horrible words at her for approaching me like this. You composed yourself well,” a third person wrote.