JoJo Siwa shocks fans by taking on completely new look in viral TikTok

YouTuber JoJo Siwa is known for her bright, colorful clothes, sequins and bows — but it looks like the internet star is trading in her classic look for a totally new style.

JoJo Siwa is an icon for the younger generation, boasting over 11 million subscribers on YouTube alone. However, she’s not just an online entertainer; she was also a contestant on reality TV series Dance Moms, and even boasts a slew of original songs (as well as her very own brand of slime).

What sets the YouTuber apart, though, is her radiant positivity and equally shining wardrobe, as she is often seen wearing a high ponytail with a bow, sequined jackets, and brightly colored shirts.

While JoJo ‘s colorful attire has become a staple part of her image, it seems the 18-year-old content creator is making a big change to her image, as evidenced by a TikTok that went viral across social media on May 19.

Siwa’s name was trending across Twitter due to the short video, which showed the YouTuber wiping a mirror wearing her classic, colorful getup.

After swiping a paper towel across the mirror, Siwa effectively “wiped out” her classic look, taking down her hair to reveal long, blonde waves and trading in her bright clothes for a contrastingly darker Gucci graphic tee.

It’s a huge change for the social media mogul, who has made her look a central part of her branding — but this isn’t the first time she’s “let her hair down,” having uploaded previous videos of herself in a similar outfit and style, before.

Her latest TikTok could likewise herald a permanent transition in fashion for the star, as her video was uploaded on the eve of her 18th birthday, making the full transition to an adult.

Whether or not this means she will completely change her branding going forward remains to be seen — but fans are showing support for Siwa on all sides in wake of a massive shift that has left everyone completely shook.