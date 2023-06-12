JoJo Siwa collab with Shane Dawson sparks backlash after appearing in YouTube video

Singer & TikToker JoJo Siwa is under fire after appearing in a YouTube video with Shane Dawson, who has dealt with various controversies in the past.

Over the last few years, Shane Dawson has sparked quite a bit of backlash from the YouTube community.

He addressed accusations of racism back in 2020 and was reportedly under investigation for manipulation, racism, and more that same year.

So when JoJo Siwa appeared on Shane’s latest YouTube video, the musician/TikToker came under fire from fans and other social media users.

(JoJo appears at 26:15 in video)

JoJo Siwa sparks backlash after collab with Shane Dawson

Shortly after the video was uploaded, the Twitter news account PopBase shared a post revealing that JoJo teamed up with Shane for a new video alongside pictures of the two posing together.

The post has been viewed over 13 million times, and fans of the former Dance Moms star aren’t happy to see it.

One user replied, questioning why JoJo would collab with Shane: “Do celebrities not have PR people anymore? why would she make a video with that man with the demographic of her audience.”

“NO NO NO JOJO RUN,” a second fan of JoJo’s said.

A third commented: “JoJo Siwa went from everyone disliking her for no reason to creating multiple reasons for people to dislike her.”

JoJo has came under fire in the past as well, with reasons varying from an “inappropriate” question during a kid’s game to drama between Siwa and her ex-girlfriends.

The TikTok star has yet to respond to the backlash following her video with Shane Dawson, but we’ll be sure to update this article if she does.