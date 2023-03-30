JoJo Siwa blasted by ex-girlfriend Katie Mills in scathing TikTok

Content creator and influencer JoJo Siwa has been called out by ex-partner Katie Mills, with a recent video shared by Siwa’s ex accusing her of “attacking” Mills and Avery Cyrus, another ex-partner of Siwa’s.

JoJo Siwa first rose to fame when she participated on the long-standing reality show Dance Moms. Since leaving the show, the content creator has found fame through her work with Nickelodeon as well as her viral TikTok videos of her dancing and visiting Disney World.

Since coming out as part of the LGBTQ+ community, JoJo has also developed a new legion of fans, with many invested in her love live and seeing the young star be authentic in her relationships. However, not all the details of her romantic life have led to good press for the 19-year-old.

Across TikTok and social media, her recent relationship and break up with fellow content creator Avery Cyrus has been a big talking point across the internet, with accusations of cheating as well as clout-chasing being thrown around.

JoJo Siwa called out by ex-partner Katie Mills in new TikTok

However, a new TikTok video from another ex-girlfriend of JoJo, Katie Mills, accuses JoJo of pushing a narrative about her exes that is inaccurate. The full video, which now has over 6 million views, can be seen here:

“I’m done being quiet,” Katie Mills began a response video the a recent TikTok that Jojo posted about searching for love.

“You hold a lot of power, you and your platform. How can you tell someone that you love them, and then ghost them the next day, and then post all over the internet that we’re clout chasers and love bombers?”

Mills then added, “I don’t get it. You sent me and Avery through hell for months and gave us no explanation why…You know we weren’t love bombers or clout chasers. Weren’t you the one that decided we needed to go to the Hollywood Boulevard, Disney, and the Lakers game?”

She then continued: “That wasn’t my idea. And anytime I posted something I asked your permission first. And I have the text receipts to prove it so don’t come at me saying we were clout chasers…Everything was starting to die. Everything was starting to be quiet, but now that you posted a video like this coming at us we’re getting the DMs back, the comments back. Knock it off!”

Finally, Katie stated, “You know me and Avery can’t defend ourselves so stop attacking us. Leave us alone. Holy,”

Jojo Siwa is yet to respond to Katie Mills’ recent video, however, we’ll be sure to keep you updated when and if she does decide to speak out.