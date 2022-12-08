Joe Rogan accuses The Rock of using steroids: “He should come clean”

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

Podcast host Joe Rogan has accused Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson of steroid use, joking that the wrestler-turned-movie star should “come clean” about allegedly juicing.

The Rock is one of the biggest names in Hollywood, boasting a successful career in the WWE on top of his ongoing appearances in major motion pictures.

His physique is one of The Rock’s most notable attributes (how could we forget his iconic pec flex?), and his shredded muscles have become a core part of his image that’s helped him land roles like DC’s Black Adam.

However, not everyone is convinced that he’s managed to achieve his musculature in a natural way. In fact, UFC color commentator and podcast host Joe Rogan has claimed the actor is using steroids to achieve his superhero look.

Article continues after ad

Joe Rogan asks The Rock to “come clean” about alleged steroid use

“The Rock should come clean right now,” Rogan joked after broaching the topic with YouTuber Derek from More Plates More Dates. “He should make a video in response to the Liver King video: ‘I need to talk to you, ’cause the Rock’s been lyin’.'”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Point is, you can’t even get there with HRT (hormone replacement therapy),” he continued. “That’s not HRT. Like that — Jesus Christ! …he’s so massive. And he’s so different than he was when he was thirty.”

“There’s a responsibility you have to the people who are listening to you. If you don’t wanna talk about it, that’s one thing. But if you do talk about it, there’s a responsibility that you have to the people listening to you, and I think you have to be honest.”

Article continues after ad

Rogan has been open with his fans about using testosterone supplements, saying he felt “so much better” after trying out a cream to combat the effects of aging.

Rogan’s comments come on the heels of another major influencer speaking about steroid use. Liver King notably apologized to his fanbase after being exposed for using supplements despite claiming his physique was achieved naturally through certain diet and lifestyle changes.