Liver King confirms steroid use in apology video: “I lied”

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at eleni.thomas@dexerto.com

After denying using steroids for months, Liver King has admitted that he is currently and has in the past been on steroids, revealing the details in a brand new apology video.

Popular fitness coach Brian Johnson, best known as Liver King, has become a notable figure only thanks to his motivational videos and extreme workouts and diet content. However since being catapulted into the public eye, much discussion has been bad about whether or not the content creator is natural or takes some sort of steroid supplements.

However, a leaked email from November 30, 2022 revealed his current cycle of fitness enhancement drugs, totaling over $10,000 worth of anabolic steroids per month.

Article continues after ad

The news took the world by storm, with many claiming it’d be more of a surprise if the massive bodybuilder didn’t take steroids. Now that his steroid use has been made public knowledge, Liver King chose to upload an apology video to his YouTube channel, Explaining why he lied and expressing his regret at not admitting the truth sooner.

Liver King admits to steroid use in apology video

“I’m making this video to apologize because I f**ked up. Because I’m embarrassed and ashamed. Because I lied and I misled a lot of people,” began Liver King

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Before social media I was rich and anonymous and after social media I’m still rich but no longer anonymous and I never expected this kind of exposure in the public eye. It’s been tricky as f**k to navigate…Clearly, I did it wrong and I’m here now to set the record straight. Yes, I’ve done steroids and yes, I am on steroids monitored and managed by trained hormone clinicians.”

Article continues after ad

Johnson goes on to add that, “Liver King the public figure was an experiment to spread a message.” That messaging being to raise awareness for the high suicide rates that plague the world in relation to young men who struggle with depression and “low motivation.”

“I’ve been on several podcasts and when asked if I’ve ever taken steroids I’ve always said no, I don’t touch the stuff, not gonna stuff the stuff never gonna touch the stuff. That was a lie.” And when explaining why he took so long to admit the truth, Live King chose to take accountability rather than make excuses.

Article continues after ad

“I continually dismissed it and dug myself into a bigger and deeper hole. I have only myself to blame. I did that and it was all wrong. I will be better, I will talk about it openly…I’m as sorry as a man can be and all I can do is take extreme ownership right now, be better and lead myself to a better life as a better human.”