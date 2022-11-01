Black Adam deleted post-credits scene resurrected major character

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Black Adam reportedly had a post-credit scene that brought back a major character in the movie, but it was deleted.

Dwayne Johnson’s superhero debut has successfully shaken up the hierarchy of the DC universe, maintaining its number one spot at the box office and reintroducing Henry Cavill’s Superman.

The latter surprise was heavily teased by The Rock in the lead-up to the movie’s release and has continued to be the source of immense speculation for the franchise’s future, particularly after Cavill’s departure from The Witcher.

Cavill appeared in the mid-credits scene of Black Adam – however, it’s said there was another post-credits scene that was deleted before the movie’s release.

Spoilers for Black Adam to follow…

What was in the deleted Black Adam post-credits scene?

As reported by The Direct, Black Adam originally had a post-credits scene centred around Doctor Fate, played by Pierce Brosnan in the movie.

“The brief scrapped sequence takes place during the day in a sandy location. The opening shot slowly pans up from the ground to reveal Doctor Fate’s helmet siting atop the sand,” the outlet wrote.

“A hand then comes into the frame to pick up The Helmet of Fate, although the scene quickly cuts to black before the identity of the mystery individual can be revealed.”

Warner Bros.

In the film, Doctor Fate sacrifices himself to fight Sabbac alone while using astral projection to wake up Black Adam. We also saw his helmet disintegrate in Hawkman’s hands, so it’s unclear if this was a change that led to the removal of the scene, or if the helmet is elsewhere in the world of the DCEU.

In an interview with USA Today, Brosnan joked about thanking producer Beau Flynn for the opportunity to play Doctor Fate, only to be killed off. “Just as I begin my odyssey in the world of DC Comics, he dies,” he said.

However, the “door is open” to Doctor Fate coming back, the James Bond star added. “I honestly have no idea where this will go. I just know I’m very proud of the work playing Doctor Fate and honored being part of the DC comic book world,” he said.

Black Adam is screening in cinemas now.