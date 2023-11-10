Jelly Roll in tears after receiving Best New Artist Grammy nomination

Rapper-turned-country singer Jelly Roll landed a pair of nominations for the 66th Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist, and he took to TikTok to share his emotions.

On November 8, 2023, Jelly Roll took home his very first CMA Award for New Artist of the Year. At the show’s 57th ceremony, he beat out the likes of Zach Bryan, Megan Moroney, and Parker McCollum.

Such award success is warranted given his blockbuster year. Songs like “Save Me,” a collaboration with Lainey Wilson, and “Halfway to Hell” demonstrated that he not only could sing with the best of them but that there’s a hungry fanbase for his brand of country music.

Despite his superstardom, he’s still just a Southern boy from outside Nashville.

Youtube: Jelly Roll Jelly Roll performs at the 2023 CMA Awards

Jelly Roll weeps after Grammy nominations

On November 10, the Recording Academy revealed the nominees for the 66th Grammy Awards, and Jelly Roll found his name in one of the big categories.

Jelly Roll will compete in Best New Artist against Ice Spice, Noah Kahan, The War and Treaty, Fred Again…, Gracie Abrams, Coco Jones, and Victoria Monét.

Upon hearing the news, the singer posted an emotional video on TikTok. “The greatest honor an artist could ever hear is that they’ve been nominated for a Grammy,” he said, the floodgates opening up. “I got to hear that this morning.”

He continued, “I haven’t cried like this since my daddy died. I tried to make this video seven times, y’all. I love y’all, man, so f***ing much.”

Jelly Roll’s awards nominations didn’t stop there. “Save Me” with Lainey Wilson also snagged a nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, which also includes such artists as Kacey Musgraves and Chris Stapleton.

The 66th Grammy Awards will air on February 4 on CBS and Paramount+.