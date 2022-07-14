Is Twitter down? Users report widespread outage on July 14

Calum Patterson . 1 hour ago

Twitter users have reported problems with the app and website for the social media platform on July 14, with real-time maps showing outages across the United States, Europe, and Asia.

The outage began at around 5:00 AM PST, with users’ timelines unable to load new content.

Other options for accessing the social media site, like Tweetdeck, were also unavailable.

A map from Downdetector shows a global visual of reported outages, with users across the world being affected by the sudden error.

Although Twitter outages sometimes coincide with other web services failing, often due to a CDN (content delivery network) crashing at once, this time Twitter seemed to be on it’s own, with most other popular websites still working as normal.

As of 5:45 AM PST, Twitter’s status page now reports that all systems are operational – although some users may still be experiencing problems with the site.

Twitter hasn’t yet provided any updates on what caused the crash, or if the issue has been fully resolved.

We will update this article with any updates from Twitter, or its status page, as they come.