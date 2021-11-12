Is TikTok down? Users report widespread outages on November 12

Users are reporting that popular short-form video app TikTok is down, with the app not loading for some and others experiencing a “broken” for you page on November 12.

Short-form video app TikTok is many people’s go-to social media app, but with more and more users joining by the day, it is natural for there to be more server issues and glitches.

According to Down Detector, there have been over 10,000 reports of problems with the app on November 12, with many users taking to social media to relay their struggles accessing the platform.

The issues appear to be affecting many across the globe, though the severity of the problems currently seems to vary. While some find that the app is fully operational, others have reported that upon trying to use the app, they are met with an error that says they are not connected to the internet.

Is my FYP broken?am I the only one? I’ve deleted the app and is still doesn’t work 👁👄👁 #TikTok #tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/jBZKwLj9jz — K. Nahir Hernandez (@Nahir_Uta2000) November 12, 2021

Is tiktok down!?!? Or did my tiktok run out of videos?! — Leis🌻 (@Leislaaaa) November 12, 2021

Me searching Twitter to see if tiktok is down, or if my wifi just sucks pic.twitter.com/epQNVHM7x3 — Natilie (@natilieee) November 12, 2021

Some users have reported that videos simply won’t load on their For You Page, or that they stop after a certain point.

While some have said they are now back online and that the app is working fine again, others are continuing to experience issues.

TikTok have yet to comment on the connectivity issues via their official channels, but with many finding that they’re able to access the app fine now, it looks like it won’t be long until the issue is fixed for everybody else.