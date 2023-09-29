Instagram influencer Meatball arrested after livestreaming stores being looted

Dayjia “Meatball” Blackwell burst into tears in a viral mugshot after being arrested by police after livestreaming an intense riot that left several stores in shambles.

Blackwell, who describes herself as a “comedian” and boasts an Instagram following of over 200k, was left shaken and in tears after being arrested for livestreaming a multi-store robbery that targeted stores like Apple and Lululemon.

Blackwell showed her large Instagram following the September 26th riots in Philadelphia up close and personal as reported by NBC Philadelphia. Livestreams showed many stealing Apple iPhones and iPads; Blackwell can be seen yelling “Free iPhones!!” from her Instagram live as people ran from the Apple store clutching the tech goods in hand.

Police used Meatball’s Instagram live to track down the suspects of the riot and Meatball herself – after viewers witnessed her pan the camera to the police challenging them: “Tell the police they’re either gonna lock me up tonight, or it’s gonna get lit, it’s gonna be a movie.”

Instagram influencer Meatball arrested after looting livestream

The police did eventually lock Meatball up, charging her with six felonies, which ranged from burglary to conspiracy, setting her bail at a hefty $25,000 according to a report from the New York Post.

Dayjia “Meatball” Blackwell returned to her Instagram to inform fans about the experience of her being arrested once she was out.

She admitted that the ordeal had her *stressed the f**k out” and “overwhelmed,” and begged fans to send money to her to help with her “legal woes”… and also a little bit extra so that she could “treat herself.”

Meatball herself has taken to posting her own mugshot to her instagram page and has used it to promote her clothing brand as she seeks financial assistance with legal fees.

But, while dozens were arrested in connection with the looting of an Apple store in Philadelphia, the losses Apple suffered on the 26th were much less than the losses they sustained after an employee stole millions from the company.