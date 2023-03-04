Influencer sparks debate after cruise ship left her stranded on island

A content creator sparked a debate on TikTok after claiming that her cruise ship left her behind on an island.

TikToker phfame00 was allegedly onboard a Celebrity Cruises ship to Cozumel, Mexico, when she returned to the dock to find that it had left without her.

In a viral eight-second clip, the passenger recorded her cruise ship on the horizon. She wrote in a text overlay: “Y’all my boat left me wtf Celebrity Cruises.

“What in the f**k am I supposed to do? I’m literally stuck on this island,” phfame00 continued, as she filmed the ship sailing further and further away.

The video, which has been viewed more than six million times, has since sparked a debate in the comment section.

TikTok reacts to cruise ship leaving woman behind

Most TikTok users berated the influencer for missing her cruise’s scheduled departure.

“Uber will leave if you’re late, but you thought a cruise ship would accommodate?” one user questioned. “Cruise ships do not leave people who get back ON TIME,” another wrote.

“They tell you so many times when you should be back and that it’s your responsibility. The ship didn’t leave you, you left the ship,” a third said.

Some offered suggestions for the TikToker.

“Catch a flight to the cruise next stop like I did… it happened to me,” one user shared. “You pay a plane to take you to the next port,” another suggested.

Others pointed out that cruise ships have strict schedules and that passengers should “believe them” when they’re asked to be back on board by a specific time.

In a follow-up clip, phfame00 revealed that she met the ship “at the next port” and was able to get back on her cruise.

