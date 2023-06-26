Influencer goes viral giving apartment tour after it burned down

A TikToker went viral after posting a video about her apartment in New York City catching fire while she was asleep.

In a one-minute video with 1.5 million views, Kelsey Soles explained how she was in shock because her apartment burned down while she was sleeping at night.

“So I woke up surrounded by flames,” she said. “I was going around my apartment trying to find stuff to save. But It’s only up from here,” the TikToker added before showing the aftermath of the incident.

Article continues after ad

She told viewers that “a bit of comedic relief was that there was one really cute firefighter that was helping me put out the fire.” Kelsey said he helped her find a pair of shoes to wear and he handed her a new pair of 3-inch wedges.

The TikToker later revealed that the fire was electrical. “I don’t know the exact cause,” she said in a follow-up clip. “It was where my Wi-Fi was plugged into and an extension cord plugged into that.”

Article continues after ad

She said the scariest part was that “where the fire started, I had two cans of paint from when I painted my apartment, and paint is so flammable. It would have literally been an explosion.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

After viewers asked for an apartment tour, Kelsey shared a video of her home before and after she lost all of her belongings to the fire.

The content creator also responded to a TikTok user who asked if there were any updates on “insurance covering the damages.”

Article continues after ad

She said: “So far, insurance has been an absolute nightmare and they haven’t even gone into my apartment yet. It’s been over a week, everything is just rotting and sitting in filth.”

Kelsey’s friends have since started a GoFundMe and have asked for any donations or words of support.

For all the latest entertainment news, be sure to check out our page here.