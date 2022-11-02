Mama Karls returns to TikTok after taking break over old racist tweets

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

TikToker Mama Karls has made a return to the platform after taking a break back in September after some of her old tweets surfaced with racist language.

The rise of TikTok has created a whole host of new internet stars. Some have gone far beyond TikTok and into the mainstream, while some just remain popular on the video-sharing platform.

Mama Karls falls into the latter of that, amassing over 1.5 million followers on TikTok and regularly going viral with her videos. Though, she stepped away from the platform in mid-September after historic tweets of hers with racist language involved resurfaced.

The popular TikToker issued a lengthy apology at the time, saying: “This is something I look back on and I’m disgusted with, because it doesn’t represent the person I am today. It’s time for me to take accountability for my actions and apologize.”

That clip, which racked up over 2.4 million views, was the TikToker’s last post until November 1st, as she returned to TikTok to give her fans an update.

Mama Karls stated that she received threats over the historic posts and stepped away due to fears about her son’s safety. Though, after a break, she’s preparing to make content again.

“My apology stands and will forever stand. To the black community, I am very sorry, there is no excuse for what I did. It was wrong and I f**ked up, and the only thing I can do is apologize, hold myself accountable, and keep showing you guys that I am not the people I used to be years ago,” she said.

Plenty of viewers celebrated the fact that the TikToker is back, with a massive amount of comments saying they’d missed her content.

“We love you girl! Everyone makes mistakes, I always say u gotta fall before you fly,” said one. We have missed you! But as a mother I completely understand distancing yourself!” added another.” I MISSED YOU! I’m so glad your back,” commented another.