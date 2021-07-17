TikToker Hunter Echo apologizes for “offensive” Millie Bobby Brown comments

TikToker Hunter ‘Echo’ Ecimovic has apologized for comments he made about his relationship with Millie Bobby Brown on an Instagram Live which have been labeled as “irresponsible, offensive, and hateful.”

In an Instagram live on July 12, TikToker Hunter Echo caused controversy when, during an Instagram Live, he claimed made some eye-raising claims about his relationship with Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown.

The TikTok star claimed that the actress, who was 16 at the time, had “initiated” the pair’s relationship and that he had ultimately “groomed” her, as well as making vile remarks about their supposed sexual encounters.

The actress’ reps moved to dismiss the claims and subsequent rumors, telling E! News that what Echo had said was “dishonest” as well as “irresponsible, offensive and hateful,” and threatened to take action.

Shortly after Brown’s camp issued their statement on the matter, Ecimovic posted an apology to TikTok, saying he’s “not proud” of what happened.

“I’m also seeing lots of clips of it over the internet and people are trying to make it 10 times worse. Besides the point, the livestream – I am sorry for,” Echo stated. “I’m not proud of it at all, or how I spoke. It sounded very immature, looked horrible. I am sorry for doing that livestream. I should have ended it, but I chose not to. “I wanted to address the livestream incident that happened. It should never have happened in the first place,” he continued. “It was stupidity on my part. It was not ok for me to go live as it was getting more and more negative in the comments… I said stuff that should have never been said. My natural instinct when I see people saying that stuff… that’s how I decided to handle it.”

Ecimovic had previously stated that he wouldn’t be apologizing for what he said, but that’s clearly changed.

His social media channels have disappeared since his apology went live, with his Instagram and TikTok profiles returning blank pages. It remains to be seen if his social media hiatus will be a prolonged one.