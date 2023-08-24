iiTzTimmy calls out fans and asks them not to touch or kiss him when meeting

Twitch streamer iiTzTimmy is the latest victim with fans crossing lines when meeting their favorite online stars, as he has pled with them not to kiss him when meeting.

Celebrities have been forced to deal with fans crossing lines when meeting. From having things thrown at them while performing on stage to being stalked, some fans appear not to know when they’ve gone too far.

And these days, the biggest streamers and online creators are no different to A-List celebrities in this regard.

Article continues after ad

On August 23, iiTzTimmy, publicly expressed his concern about fans crossing the line when meeting him. He said although he loves meeting fans, he needs them to be respectful.

Article continues after ad

He wrote: “Hey guys, please do not kiss me or touch me inappropriately when meeting me. It makes me very uncomfortable not only because I have a girlfriend, but also because it’s just a line you shouldn’t cross. I love meeting y’all and talking with y’all, but please do so respectfully. Thank you!”

Article continues after ad

His tweet appeared to come out of the blue, but presumably, he has had a recent encounter with a fan or group of fans who touched him inappropriately and even kissed him.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Fans shocked as Timmy forced to set boundaries

Fans were shocked to learn this had happened, as well as many fellow streamers. Liquid member Tiffa said: “It’s sad you even need to tweet this.”

Article continues after ad

Streamer Jessica49 replied, “I’m so sorry that happened to you that’s so invasive. People do not understand personal boundaries.”

Article continues after ad

Another said: “The fact he has to post this baffles my mind. It seems a lot of people are forgetting boundaries lately just because they are a “fan” like I don’t understand people honestly!”

Timmy is certainly not the first big streamer to have to post similar messages. In 2019, Pokimane revealed she even required bodyguards at TwitchCon due to overly invasive fans.