Ibai banned on Twitch for third time after showing nudity - Dexerto

Popular Spanish streamer Ibai has been banned on Twitch for the third time after he accidentally showed nudity during a broadcast.

On June 15, Ibai’s Twitch channel vanished from the Amazon-owned platform, and fans were immediately asking why.

Luckily, they didn’t have long to wait for answers, as Ibai himself informed them that some weekend shenanigans landed him in hot water.

Taking to Twitter, Ibai let fans know that someone on his stream accidentally showed their bare behind.

Despite the streamer crying “no,” they still turned around — and there was nothing he could do about it.

While Ibai didn’t give any context to the video in his statement, fans have spread the clip with the hashtag #FreeIbai on Twitter to try and get Twitch to unban the star quickly.

“People have the power to ban you on Twitch,” he said. “Be careful who you invite to your channels.”

Las tres veces que me han baneado han sido por tres cosas totalmente externas a mi. No hay contexto que valga, la gente tiene el poder de banearos en Twitch si les sale de los cojones. Tened cuidado con quién invitáis a vuestros canales. Esto es la jungla. Cuídense. 😎😎😎 — Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) June 15, 2021

Ibai himself has been banned before for content somewhat out of his control, after a viewer joined his Geoguessr game with an explicit photo as their profile picture.

“This is the jungle. Take care,” Ibai said.

It’s unclear exactly how long Ibai’s ban will last for, but hopefully it’s not too long and he can return to streaming as soon as possible.

Ibai is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch and the second-most popular Spanish-speaking one behind ElRubius.

According to the third party stat-tracking site Twitch Metrics, he has over six million followers on Twitch alone, and four million on Instagram and Twitter respectively.