How to watch Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 on Twitch

Awesome Games Done Quick is a yearly charity live stream filled with speedruns and fantastic games. Here’s how to watch AGDQ in 2023 as well as what it is, and how long it’s on for.

In Twitch’s yearly schedule, few shine as brightly as the Awesome Games Done Quick live stream. After all, it’s filled with popular hosts, players, games, and all to raise money for charity by simply speedrunning a variety of popular titles.

So, with AGDQ in full swing for 2023, we’ve put together everything you need to know about the charity stream as well as how long it’s going on for, and how to watch it.

What is Awesome Games Done Quick?

Awesome Games Done Quick is a charity fundraising organization that primarily raises money through streaming Speedruns. This is done through yearly events, lasting days, and being filled with hundreds of games, all being speedran.

Hosted by volunteers, gamers are seen completing games like Stardew Valley, Pokemon, Dark Souls, and a plethora of other popular titles in record time.

All this is to raise money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation, a non-profit organization working to stop Cancer before it starts.

How to watch AGDQ on Twitch in 2023

There are two ways you can watch AGDQ on Twitch. The first is to head to their website, where the Livestream is shown on the front page.

Alternatively, you can click on the stream below, which will take you to the live Twitch stream.

How long is AGDQ going on for in 2023?

Awesome Games Done Quick starts on Saturday, January 8, and finishes on Saturday, January 15, making it a week-long charity stream filled with plenty of games, streamers, and raising money.

If you want to know what’s happening on specific days, you can see the schedule, highlighting the runners, the hosts, and what game they’ll be playing.