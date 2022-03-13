How to play TikTok’s ‘Stacking Challenge’ game

TikTok users are going viral by playing ‘Stacking Challenge,’ a game available to play through the camera within the app — here’s how to play it for yourself.

Short-form video platform TikTok is known for having a whole host of filters and effects available from within the app’s editor.

This ranges from makeup filters and other alterations to your physical appearance, to bizarre green screen effects and quizzes.

The latest effect to go viral on the app is highly interactive, and actually takes the form of a game. ‘Stacking Challenge’ gets users to build the highest tower they possibly can by stacking a series of colorful blocks on top of each other.

You can stop the blocks simply by blinking, but if they aren’t matched up perfectly, the new blocks will start to get smaller and smaller as you go along.

People are garnering hundreds and thousands of likes and views for their attempt at the game, and TikTok user saddestnightout even went viral with his “the beat is all you need” tune to help people ensure they were stacking the blocks at the right time.

But how do you play ‘Stacking Challenge?’

How to get Stacking Challenge on TikTok

Accessing the Stacking Challenge game is fortunately very easy as long as you have TikTok installed. (Note: If you are unable to access the game from your device, it might be that it’s not available in your country yet.)

To open the Stacking Challenge game:

Launch TikTok. Go to the ‘Discover’ tab. Enter ‘Stacking Challenge’ in the search bar. Under ‘Effects’ tap on the pink record button next to the Stacking Challenge effect. Tap ‘Try this effect.’ Pointing the camera at your face, watching as the blocks move across the screen, and blink when they line up to place the block. Keep going until you eventually miss, and then look at the big number on the screen to see your score.

TikTok users are competing to get the highest score they possibly can, and uploading their results to the app by recording their attempts.