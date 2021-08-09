How to make a Linktree on TikTok

Using a Linktree can be the best way to share multiple links to other social media accounts and websites through your TikTok profile — here’s how to get one.

With TikTok having such a huge userbase that’s expanding by the day, many creators are making names for themselves on the platform, or even migrating over from other apps to become part of the TikTok community.

However, more often than not, creators don’t post exclusively just to TikTok, and usually have Twitter, Instagram, or other social media accounts they are also active on. This is in addition to fundraising links, online stores, and much more.

TikTok only allows you to put one link in your bio, and you must convert to a business account first. But once you have done so, putting a Linktree on your page means when your followers click on the link in your bio they are taken to a separate page where you can put multiple links.

How to put links in your TikTok bio

In order to use Linktree, you must first convert your TikTok account to a business account.

This will allow you to add a link to a website in your bio.

Launch TikTok Click on the ‘Me’ tab. Tap the three bars at the top right corner, and then go into ‘Manage account.’ Select ‘Switch to business account’ and fill in the options that apply to you. Then tap ‘Edit profile,’ and put your link in the bar that says ‘Website.’

How to make a Linktree

The process of making a Linktree is itself very simple.

Go to the Linktree website and click ‘Sign up.’ Walk through the signup process using the steps the site gives you. Once you’ve verified your account, add links to your Linktree by clicking the ‘Add New Link’ button. When you’ve added everything you want to add, copy the URL of your Linktree on the right side of the screen, before pasting it into the website section of your bio on TikTok.

Linktree is not the only site available for creating lists of links on TikTok, but it seems to be a popular choice among many creators, and may help you get in touch with your followers across multiple different platforms.