Top 20 most disliked YouTube videos ever

Some of the most disliked videos on YouTube belong to PewDiePie, Justin Bieber, Cocomelon, James Charles, and even YouTube itself, but what is THE most hated piece of content on the platform? Here are the top 20 most disliked videos in the history of YouTube.

YouTube Rewind 2018 made headlines for how hated it was. It was supposed to be a celebration of the platform’s biggest stars and moments over the last 12 months, but didn't include events like the KSI vs Logan Paul boxing match, or creators like PewDiePie and Shane Dawson. Meanwhile, there were lots of cameos from A-list celebrities like Will Smith and Jon Oliver.

Within 24 hours Rewind 2018’s release, it became apparent that the eight-minute video could potentially take the undesirable title of ‘most disliked YouTube video ever’. But, it still faced some extremely stiff competition.

Who has the most dislikes on YouTube?

The likes of PewDiePie’s ‘Can this video get 1 million dislikes?’ video, the rather unpopular Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Reveal Trailer, Jake Paul’s ‘It’s Everyday Bro’, and even Logan Paul's apology video after his Suicide Forest scandal are just to name a few.

Then there are songs that split the YouTube community, like Justin Bieber’s ‘Baby’ - a song released in 2010 that still manages to annoy some people.

Makeup and lifestyle YouTuber James Charles unexpectedly broke into the top 20 only four days after posting his controversial apology video to Tati (which has now been removed), which quickly picked up just short of 3 million dislikes.

An incredibly high dislike total for a video is rarely a good thing, unless you're purposefully seeking them out like PewDiePie, but which video is the current dislike king? Well, Wikipedia have been keeping an up-to-date record, so here's the official list.

The top 20 most disliked YouTube videos on the platform, as of August 7 2020, can be found below. This article will be updated as and when the standings change.

20 - BibisBeautyPalace: How it is ( wap bap … ) - 3.20m dislikes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4gSOMba1UdM

19 - James Charles: Tati - 3.21m dislikes (Original video now private)

18 - El Chombo - Dame Tu Cosita feat. Cutty Ranks - 3.32m dislikes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FzG4uDgje3M

17 - Kiddiestv Hindi: Humpty the train on a fruits ride - 3.42m dislikes

16 - Jingle Toons: Lakdi ki kathi - 3.55 million dislikes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3bLfzgZ-wO8

15 - Mr. Faisu: Exploring Shillong | Shoot Diaries - 3.62 dislikes

14 -Rebecca Black: Friday - 3.78m dislikes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kfVsfOSbJY0

13 - Call of Duty: Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Reveal Trailer - 3.88m dislikes

12 -Get Movies: Masha and the Bear: Recipe for Disaster - 3.94m dislikes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KYniUCGPGLs

11 - CoComelon Nursery Rhymes & Kids Songs: Bath Song- 4.01 dislikes

10 - Luis Fonsi - Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee - 4.64m dislikes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kJQP7kiw5Fk

9 - Vitão, Luísa Sonza - Flores - 4.82m dislikes

8 - PewDiePie: 'Can this video get 1 million dislikes?' - 4.87m dislikes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wx9Jv5uxfac

7 - Jake Paul ft. Team 10: 'It's Everyday Bro' - 4.90m dislikes

6 - LooLoo Kids: Johny Johny Yes Papa - 6.49 million dislikes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F4tHL8reNCs

5 - Мирошка ТВ: Учим цвета-Разноцветные яйца на ферме - 6.88 million dislikes

4 - Pinkfong! Kids' Songs & Stories: Baby Shark Dance - 8.73 million dislikes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XqZsoesa55w

3 - YouTube: YouTube Rewind 2019 - 9.08

2 - Justin Bieber ft. Ludacris: 'Baby' - 11.55m dislikes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kffacxfA7G4

1 - YouTube: YouTube Rewind 2018: Everyone Controls Rewind - 18.55m dislikes

Last updated: August 7, 2020, 4:20AM EST