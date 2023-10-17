Gordon Ramsay’s favorite Disney movie likely won’t surprise you at all

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JULY 23: Gordon Ramsay attends the TCA panel for National Geographic Channels’ Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 23, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

You might not peg Gordon Ramsay as someone who’s watched many Disney movies, but once you learn his favorite Disney flick of all time, you won’t be surprised.

If you thought Gordon Ramsay was too busy running upscale restaurants and starring on reality TV shows to watch a Disney movie or two, you’d be wrong.

Gordon’s attitude on shows like Hell’s Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares makes it hard to believe he’d be interested in anything sentimental. But there’s actually one specific Disney movie that he’s labeled his favorite to watch.

Disney movies are generally geared toward younger audiences, of course, but that doesn’t mean adults aren’t allowed to enjoy them every once in a while. This particular Disney movie has stolen Gordon’s heart.

Ratatouille is Gordon Ramsay’s favorite Disney film

According to Mashed, Gordon’s go-to Disney movie is Ratatouille. It’s quite fitting if you think about it. Ratatouille is an animated flick about an adorable rat who’s desperate to make it as a chef in the restaurant industry.

Gordon works with up-and-coming chefs who are just as desperate to impress him all the time. Plus, he was once an unknown chef trying to make a name for himself before his big break.

In Ratatouille, a rat named Remy does whatever he can to achieve his dreams in a field where rats are shunned and rejected. A chef’s career is about as rodent-phobic as it gets!

He teams up with a kid named Linguini, who isn’t getting far in his life as a miserable garbage boy. Together, they create culinary magic, with Remy guiding Linguini behind the scenes.

The only people who can truly understand Remy’s motivation and drive are people who are just as passionate about cooking – and that includes someone like Gordon.

There’s something super heartwarming about watching the underdog come out on top, and that type of journey is something Gordon has been part of for years.