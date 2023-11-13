Girl wins court case against hairstylist after canceling $100 appointment

A woman took her hairstylist to court after she canceled her appointment without warning and ended up winning.

Though self-care is a necessity, it can often be costly — and sometimes well worth it.

So when TikToker Jo made an appointment with her hairstylist, she was eager to get there and change up her look. She even woke up extra early to be on time.

However, Jo’s hairstylist failed to contact her to let her know that she was canceling the appointment.

Article continues after ad

Jo then took the stylist to small claims court in an attempt to win her money back.

Girl calls board of cosmetology on stylist working without a license

Jo was originally supposed to get her hair done by a stylist she found on Instagram.

Article continues after ad

Though their appointment was for 6:00 AM, the stylist texted Jo ahead of time to ask if she could move her appointment back two hours.

Not having anything planned for the day, Jo accepted her request and made sure she was awake and on time the morning of her appointment.

Article continues after ad

However, when Jo showed up at the hairstylist’s residence, texting her that she had arrived, Jo was met with no text, no call, and no communication by any means.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

What’s more, Jo had already paid the $100 deposit for her hair appointment. So, she proceeded to ask the stylist for her money back after she waited for about an hour outside her home.

Article continues after ad

Despite being told she’d get the money back within days, the stylist held out for over a month, coming up with, as Jo put it, “excuses and lies.”

Article continues after ad

Jo then warned the stylist that she’d sue her in small claims court on October 2nd if she did not receive her deposit back by that date.

Fortunately for Jo, when her court date came around, the hair stylist never showed up. The judge then ruled that Jo get both her deposit back and any court fees covered by the stylist.

Happy about the turnout, Jo explained to her TikTok following that she’d be charging interest on the money owed, as she did not think that the stylist would prioritize her payment.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Jo also contacted the board of cosmetology in the city where the hair stylist works she was also allegedly working without a license.

Though she did not reveal if the stylist was contacted by someone to investigate her licensing, Jo did mention that she’d continue to “escalate” the situation until she got her money back in full.