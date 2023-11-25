“Gay furry hackers” breach a US nuclear lab and they have demands

A group of self-described “gay furry hackers” have hacked one of the biggest nuclear labs in the US and they have a very specific demand.

Idaho National Laboratory (INL), one of the largest nuclear labs in the United States, has confirmed they were hacked by SiegedSec — a group of self-described “gay furry hackers.”

“On Monday, Nov. 20, Idaho National Laboratory determined that it was the target of a cybersecurity data breach in a federally approved vendor system outside the lab that supports INL cloud Human Resources services,” INL said in a statement to Engadget.

With the company taking “immediate action” to protect thousands of records of user and employee data, SiegedSec revealed their bizarre demands in exchange for keeping the stolen data private.

Claiming to have access to employees and users’ full names, birthdates, home addresses, phone numbers, social security numbers, and “lots lots more,” SiegedSec revealed their desired ransom wasn’t conventional money.

“We’re willing to make a deal with INL,” SiegedSec wrote in their announcement of the breach. “If they research creating IRL catgirls we will take down this post.”

While their request for INL to bring real-life catgirls into the world might not be all too serious, the fantastical and unrealistic request is unlikely to offer any relief for the thousands at risk of having their personal information doxed.

Offering some insight into why SiegedSec targeted INL, the group tweeted, “We are cats, intricacies such as “why” do not concern us.”

“Seriously?? You hack a lab that’s trying to combat climate change and you’re only explanation as to WHY is, “I’m a cat”? Are you 12?” one user responded. To this, SiegedSec said, “INL is responsible for a lot more than climate change solutions, they were not targeted due to their involvement in climate change mitigation.”

In a separate post, the group shared a headline reporting their hack and identifying the group as gay furry hackers, writing, “We [love] our fans.”

