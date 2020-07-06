Fortnite org One Percent reveals insane multi-million dollar team house

New Fortnite organization One Percent, founded by ex-Luminosity Gaming content creators, have revealed their insane multi-million dollar team house, including a wine cellar, huge swimming pool, and incredible retro games machines.

After parting ways with Luminosity Gaming at the tail end of June 2020, Nicks, Kiwiz, Randumb, and Formula joined forces with Aeolus and Razz to create One Percent, a group of content creators looking to build something new to rival some of the top teams in the world.

Now, they’ve revealed their insane new multi-million dollar mansion from which they’re going to create content – and it is genuinely mind-blowing.

Opening the video by saying that they’ve purchased the house out of their own pockets with no sponsor needed, Formula and co. stand in front of a huge mansion complete with supercars parked comfortably outside.

When they head indoors, though, it gets even better. There’s a huge 100+-bottle display cabinet filled with wine bottles, and a grand piano once owned by Frank Sinatra tucked in a snug corner of the living room, which feels more like something you would find in Leonardo DiCaprio’s home, not with a group of gamers.

One of the most insane parts of the house, though, has to be the backyard, which features a hot tub, a huge seating area, and an even bigger swimming pool complete with lighting and fountains.

There’s also a fun “gaming room,” which has air hockey and foosball tables as well as a Kobe Bryant pinball machine that is allegedly worth “a lot of money.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6qKpaIsXQGE

There’s also a theater room, a gym that appears to be a work-in-progress, and a rooftop balcony for some nice golf course views.

Is the house a bit excessive just to play Fortnite out of? Probably, but there are very few people that would say no to catching Victory Royales in this ridiculously impressive mansion.