FaZe Banks accuses “corporate f**ks” of stealing FaZe and says he wants it back

FaZe Clan co-owner Richard Banks has accused the company’s “corporate f**ks” of stealing the brand and is now demanding it back.

Earlier this year, longstanding FaZe Clan member Teeqo lashed out at the organization, criticizing them for never giving “two f**ks” about him, and also accusing them of prioritizing paying new talent.

Several other members have also spoken out against the organization, further accusing FaZe of its alleged wrongdoings.

Now, FaZe Clan co-owner Banks has demanded that the organization is handed back to its rightful owners after it was “stolen.”

Banks accuses “corporate f**ks” of stealing FaZe

Despite claiming he doesn’t run FaZe, and hasn’t for a long-time in that matter, in an April 15 tweet Banks hit at the corporate side of the organization.

The longstanding member, who’s been part of the organization for the last decade, accused them of stealing the brand, and now the FaZe co-owner demanded they hand it back.

“Idk what all these corporate fucks think they’re doing, weighing options. Plotting. Doing whatever the fuck it is they’ve been doing,” he wrote. “But the answer is very simple. Give us our brand back, you stole it in the first place. It goes to zero otherwise. You have no idea what FaZe is.”

FaZe fans have since come out in full support, with many hopeful that the legendary org will return to what it once was.

“FaZe will eventually comeback. I feel it. W Banks ong,” wrote one fan. “100% feel you on this one. Give FaZe back to the fam that built it,” said another.

FaZe recently released its 2022 Q4 financial results, showing a 32% year-over-year boost in revenue to $70 million. However, the organization still closed its first financial year as a public company with a $53.2 million net loss.