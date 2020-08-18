Fans devastated after Jenna Marbles & Julien Solomita end their podcast

Following her departure from YouTube, Jenna Mourey (Jenna Marbles) and her long-time partner Julien Solomita have announced that they are ending their Julien & Jenna podcast, and fans are utterly devastated.

On Monday, August 18, Jenna and Julien released a six-minute episode called “The Final Podcast” where they announced the show’s ending after six years and emotionally expressed their gratitude towards their listeners.

Julien said: “The longer we sit here, the messier it's gonna get. But, just the biggest, most heartfelt thank you to anyone who has ever listened to our podcast.”

Jenna said: “If I think about it too much and if I say it too much, I'm probably gonna cry. And I can't really look at Julien because I'm probably gonna cry. But I wanted to say thank you so much for all of your support over however many years we've been doing this.”

The pair said that there’s a possibility that they will collaborate on another project together in the future, but that it was undetermined.

However, Julien will continue to stream on Twitch. Just last week the couple revealed that their shared Twitch channel ‘jennajulien’ would become simply ‘julien.’

Fans of the show expressed an outpouring of love and sadness for the show’s end on Twitter. One fan tweeted: “The Jenna Julien podcast ending was the cherry on top of the worst f*****g year ever.”

Another wrote: “My feelings are personally hurt by 2020 taking Jenna Marbles and the Jenna Julien podcast away from us. Mental health is so important and I am happy for her getting the help she needs but ouch I’m hurt.”

This comes after Jenna announced on June 25 that she was departing YouTube and the internet for good, after a decade and amassing 23 million subscribers. In her emotional farewell she apologized for insensitive content she had made in the past saying: “People were offended and it hurt them, and for that, I am so unbelievably sorry.”

It sounds like “The Final Podcast” is the last we will see of Jenna Marbles for a very long time.