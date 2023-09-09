Elon Musk biography reveals his tenth child’s name is Techno Mechanicus

It was just revealed that controversial billionaire Elon Musk has a tenth child he hasn’t talked about, and his name is similarly strange to the other two children he had with Grimes.

When Elon Musk is in the news it’s always for a reason that people could never guess. Whether it’s the fight he wants to have with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, or changing Twitter’s entire identity to the letter X, the billionaire is always full of surprises.

Even his personal life is entertaining. The children that he has with his former partner and singer Grimes have names that have have taken the internet by storm.

Their first child’s name is X Æ A-Xii, or X for short. Their daughter is named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, or Y. And allegedly, they haven’t stopped there.

What is the name of Elon Musk’s tenth child?

On September 9, several publications including The Independent reported that Elon’s tenth child’s name, and his third with Grimes, has been confirmed via his unreleased biography.

“The child, named Techno Mechanicus, goes by Tau and is the Tesla CEO’s 10th child with three women,” states the outlet. The Independent was not able to identify how old Tau is. But, fans should not have to wait long.

Variety reported that his biography is set to be released on September 12 and has already become a best seller on Amazon based on the preorders. Even though the book is self-titled, it is not self-written. Author Walter Isaacson was tasked with writing the novel, and he’s the one who leaked this crucial piece of info as related to a review of the biography from the New York Times.

Since media outlets broke the news, Elon has not spoken out about the situation. But since he loves social media attention and owns his own platform, it’s a fair assumption that he will confirm or deny his newest child’s name any day now.

