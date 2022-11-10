Doja Cat begs Elon Musk to let her change Christmas “mistake” on Twitter

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Music star Doja Cat has been begging Elon Musk to let her change her name on Twitter from Christmas after the platform changed its rules around name changes for verified accounts.

At the end of October, Elon Musk finally closed his massive deal to take ownership of Twitter, shelling out a reported $44 billion for the social media platform.

The Tesla CEO has set about making some pretty big changes to Twitter since the takeover, including the introduction of verification for Twitter Blue accounts. Anyone who shells out the $8 per month for the premium plan will get a verification tick.

However, you cannot change your display name if you do so. That’s a change from previous rules where you could change your display name, but you couldn’t change your actual Twitter handle or you’d lose the tick.

Doja Cat is stuck as Christmas on Twitter after rule change

Well, Doja Cat has fallen foul of the new rules after she recently changed her name to Christmas in order to get into the holiday spirit.

“Why can’t I change my name on here,” the singer-songwriter asked on November 9. “How do I change it, also f**k you Elon.” She went a step further shortly after, tagging Musk in another tweet. “I don’t wanna be Christmas forever @elonmusk. Please help, I’ve made a mistake,” Doja added.

That got her on Musk’s radar as he offered up a reply shortly after. “Working on it!” he said, before adding: “Pretty funny though.”

Doja also took some shots at people who have already signed up for Twitter Blue, questioning why they’re paying $8 a month to post what they do.

Seeing as Musk has already reverted a few changes – most notably the new ‘official’ tag he’d rolled out for pre-existing verified accounts – he could change the new rules on display names.

The South African business magnate has admitted Twitter will make its air share of mistakes with changes, so we’ll just have to wait and see what he has planned.