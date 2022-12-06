djWHEAT slams Kick streaming platform as a “sham”

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at lawrence.scotti@dexerto.com

Former Director of Creator Development at Twitch Marcus “djWHEAT” Graham roasted the new streaming platform from streamer Trainwreck, called Kick.

djWHEAT used to be one of the biggest voices inside Twitch, serving as a Director of Creator Development for 11 years.

Since stepping away from the company in January 2022, Graham still comments on various happenings in the streaming world including even bashing his previous employer in the process.

Now, Wheat is back in the news, this time for blasting the brand-new streaming site Kick.

djWHEAT roasts Kick as a “sham” of a streaming platform

On December 6, it was revealed that Kick, promoted by streamer Trainwreck, is connected to Stake.com despite not publicly making the connection clear.

Article continues after ad

Wheat then chimed in on the controversy by hitting out at the platform.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I’ve seen a lot of sh*t in my 23 years of internet broadcasting. I can say confidently that kick.com is a sham. I can’t sit idly by and watch nonsense be thrown out into the world as a beacon of hope for creators.”

He continued, “Train’s Twitlonger has so many conflicting statements and elements that anyone with platform experience in this space would look at and go, ‘that makes no f*cking sense.’ I’m all for chasing your dreams, but I’m not ok with letting creators be the collateral damage.”

Article continues after ad

Graham proposed a few questions about the site that “don’t add up” including, “Why would a crypto gambling site fund/back/launch their own live-streaming service?” and “How does that actually equate to “creator first?”

Wheat doesn’t believe Kick has any right to be a popular streaming platform, and called the lack of transparency about the website’s relationship to Stake “troubling.”