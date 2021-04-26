Dixie D’Amelio makes fun of snail scandal by inviting chef onto her show - Dexerto

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio poked fun at her own 2020 snail scandal by inviting chef Aaron May on her show to serve her and Noah Beck some weird food products.

Dixie D’Amelio came under fire in November 2020 after an episode of ‘Dinner with the D’Amelios,’ in which a chef served the TikTok star and her family a snail dish.

The 19-year-old couldn’t stomach the dish, however, and caught some flack for spitting out the snails and making a gagging motion. Some viewers called the actions “disrespectful” and “childish.”

But Chef Aaron May and Dixie quickly clarified that it was the production team’s idea to feed the girls snails to get a good reaction out of them, saying: “I love Dixie and Charli. I’ve worked with them before, I’m gonna work with them again. I think it’s a little blown out of proportion.”

Now in a throwback to the scandal, Dixie has invited the same chef onto her YouTube talk show along with Noah Beck to host a gross food challenge.

The premise is simple — Aaron serves the pair dishes that get increasingly weirder as they go along, and the person who holds out the longest is the winner. Throwing up means disqualification.

While the chef kicked off the challenge with a simple bowl of chips, it didn’t take long for him to make things more difficult by bringing out food items he knew the pair hated.

Dixie started off feeling confident that she would win, despite Noah insisting that she has a weak stomach. But once the canned ham was brought out on a silver platter, the TikTok star started to lose her nerve a little.

Topic starts at 7:13

She also tried to sabotage Noah by telling the team in advance that he hated grapes, but he surprised everyone when he popped one in his mouth like it was nothing — despite Dixie saying it took him 45 minutes to eat one grape at her house. However, the lychee seemed to be a much greater challenge for him.

Among the other weird foods were $500 caviar, gefilte fish, pacific sardines, and habanero peppers. While Dixie almost didn’t make it past the fish, the couple managed to push through to the end, both of them determined not to lose to the other.

The video proved to be an entertaining throwback to the snail scandal, and it’s clear that the D’Amelio family and Chef Aaron May are still on great terms.