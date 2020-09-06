David Dobrik, Addison Rae & her mom go viral with weirdest TikTok ever

Addison’s Rae’s mom has surprised TikTok fans yet again after she starred in a TikTok with her daughter and David Dobrik, that saw a bizarre soap-opera style scene involving a love triangle between the three play out.

Addison’s mom Sheri is no stranger to pushing the boundaries on the popular video platform, even outshining her daughter with her own rendition of the Brian Esperon’s viral dance to the song WAP by Cardi B.

The mother and daughter duo have even embarked on business endeavors together including recording a podcast entitled ‘Mama Knows Best.’ It seems only natural, then, that Sheri would join Addison in some of her collabs with other well-known influencers.

They did just that with YouTube personality David Dobrik, producing a wild video that skyrocketed in popularity on the app. Uploaded to David’s account, the video begins zoomed in on Addison who was pretending to sleep, him saying “Hey Addison. Addison, wake up.”

As he tells her it’s getting late and that she should go home, she pokes her head up and asks “why?” David replies “if I’m being honest, I’m kinda seeing somebody.” Nobody expected that somebody to be her mom Sheri.

She sits up from behind David and says “you heard him b*tch. Pack your stuff.” David wheezes at the deadpan comment, but Sheri by some miracle managed to keep a straight face the entire time.

As usual, people loved Sheri’s appearance, heading to the comments to share their love for the video. Influencer Chris Olsen said “is it possible for tiktoks to win awards because this… deserves one?”

Another influencer, Scott Hubbard, said “2020 is wild” which seems to sum up the crazy reaction to the collaboration.

At the time of writing the video has pulled in over eight million likes and a whopping 24 million views.