Daily Loud news account suspended from Twitter/X

The viral ‘Daily Loud’ account on Twitter/X has been suddenly suspended in a move that’s shocked social media. Here’s everything we know so far.

On March 21, netizens noticed that the popular ‘Daily Loud’ account on Twitter/X was suspended.

While we still don’t know what caused the suspension, their page contains a statement saying that “X suspends accounts that violate our rules.”

This sudden ban comes as a major shock to social media users. Daily Loud is a super-prominent account on X, often sharing the most popular news and viral clips online to the tune of three million followers.

Article continues after ad

Netizens have wasted no time posting their reactions to the account’s suspension, with many memeing about the situation:

For now, it’s unclear what the fate of Daily Loud is on X, but we’ll make sure to keep you updated on this developing story.