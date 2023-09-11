Dad goes viral performing ‘embarrassing’ dances at high school pickup

A dancing dad has gone viral on TikTok, after performing “embarrassing” dance moves while picking up his daughter from high school.

In a viral clip, content creator Jevin Smith shared a hilarious montage of some of the “most embarrassing parent pick ups” he’s done at his daughter’s school.

The TikToker’s video started off with him wearing a gold jacket, black harem pants, and sunglasses, while busting out some epic dance moves to MC Hammer’s ‘2 Legit 2 Quit.’ His daughter, Jayna, appeared mortified as she had her head down when he approached her to pick her up.

Article continues after ad

The second clip had a slightly different theme, as the text read: “How I would have picked up my daughter in the 80s.” It showed Jayna shaking her head and laughing, as her dad wore a curly wig with a sweatband over it while dancing to Chaka Chan’s ‘I Feel For You,’ before opening his car door for her.

Article continues after ad

In his last video, Jevin was filmed dancing and rapping along to Ice Cube’s 1993 hit single ‘It Was A Good Day,’ while sporting an outfit inspired by the rap legend.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

He then made his way towards his embarrassed daughter, who was was just leaving school, and put his arm around her before continuing rapping and walking her to the car. “Today was a good day for me, but was it for my daughter?” he wrote in the text overlay.

The post went viral with over 4.3 million views, as TikTok users praised the dad for his impressive dance routines, and loved how energetic he was for every performance. “That dad is cool AF! Creating core memories for his kid,” one viewer wrote. “I’m in love with this man and his love for life,” another said.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Father of the year! Daughter will remember this forever,” a third added. “If I was a teacher at that school, I would be RUNNING after the bell rings to watch this in person,” someone else commented.

For more entertainment news and other viral stories, be sure to check out our coverage.